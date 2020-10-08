1/1
ROSEMARY DONAHUE
1924 - 2020
DONAHUE, Rosemary L. 96, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 8, 1924, in Monroe City, Indiana, the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Bedell) Snyder. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. She volunteered for many years at Mercy Medical Center. Survivors include her six sons and spouses, Timothy (Joan), Patrick (Kim), James (Linda), Daniel (Brenda), Terrance (Jody) and John (Kyp); six grandchildren, Beth (Jim) Donahue-Steward, Sarah Donahue, Joseph (Candy) Donahue, Jason (Sarah) Donahue, Katie Donahue and Rachel (Aaron) Riley and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John William Donahue and two brothers, Paul and Marvin Small and daughter-in-law, Iras (Evans) Donahue. A private service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with burial in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
