DONAHUE, Rosemary L. 96, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 8, 1924, in Monroe City, Indiana, the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Bedell) Snyder. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. She volunteered for many years at Mercy Medical Center. Survivors include her six sons and spouses, Timothy (Joan), Patrick (Kim), James (Linda), Daniel (Brenda), Terrance (Jody) and John (Kyp); six grandchildren, Beth (Jim) Donahue-Steward, Sarah Donahue, Joseph (Candy) Donahue, Jason (Sarah) Donahue, Katie Donahue and Rachel (Aaron) Riley and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John William Donahue and two brothers, Paul and Marvin Small and daughter-in-law, Iras (Evans) Donahue. A private service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with burial in St. Bernard Cemetery.



