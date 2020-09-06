1/1
Rosemary FERGUSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERGUSON, Rosemary Rosemary Ferguson, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 94. She was the beloved wife, to Joe Ferguson, for 68 years, and is survived by son, Joseph Ferguson; daughter, Karen (Rue) Wampler; grandchildren, Steven (Amanda) Wampler, Sean (Cara) Wampler and Kyle Wampler; great-grandchildren, Rosemary, Elizabeth, Lucas and Baby Girl Wampler (ETA 10/6); as well as a loving extended family scattered across the Midwest. Born into a large, loud, lively Italian family, she was the tall one, the quiet one, the book loving one. Underneath the quiet, was an implacable resolve that carried her through the ranks of the Chicago Phone Company, across the country as an Air Force wife, and upon returning back to Dayton, the Mad River School system. She was lucky at love, bingo and games of chance. Her spaghetti sauce was legendary, as was her love of family. With her donation to the Boonshoft School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program, she continues to give of herself. Her family wishes to thank Hospice of Dayton, especially Kim V., Sandy, Heather, Missy, Jennifer, JoAnn, Brittany, Lisa, Monica and Chaplain Dave, for the exceptional love and care she received on her long journey home. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Helen's Church, 605 Granville Place, Dayton, at 11 am on Wednesday, September 9 (what would have been her 69th wedding anniversary). She would have been the first to tell anyone with a health issue or concern of any kind to send up a prayer from home. A (hopefully COVID free) Memorial Service will be held in honor of both Rose & Joe on September 9, 2021, their 70th wedding anniversary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Helen's Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved