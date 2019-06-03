GUYDISH, Rosemary Mead Sanford, North Carolina- Rosemary Guydish, age 95, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away May 21 at Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 3, 1923 in Evansville, Indiana to Ollie and Marie (Wintz) Deibler. Rosemary married Staff Sgt. Stephen A. Guydish from Sheppton, PA in 1944 and raised her family in Evansville and Dayton. A hard worker and consummate shopper all of her life, Rosemary worked as office manager for K-Mart, retiring from there and then working at St. Elizabeth Hospital as front desk receptionist . After St. Elizabeth's closed, she worked the desk at Twin Towers Retirement Center in Dayton until the age of 89 where she could always be counted on to make sure there was a holiday spirit for the residents. Rosemary is survived by her two children; James (Louise) Guydish, of Sanford, N.C and Kathy (Ken) Simon, of Cadillac, Ml., grandchildren; Christopher (Angie) Guydish, Sara Simon, and Adam Simon; great-grandchildren Avery and Aiden Guydish. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Guydish, in 1976; sisters, Mary Louise Will and Aline Purdie, and brother, Al Deibler. There will be a private interment service for Rosemary at the VA Cemetery in Dayton where she will be buried with her husband. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary