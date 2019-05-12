LEWIS, Rosemary Louise Age 83, of Miami Township, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1936 in Hazel Park, MI to Charles and Louise (Berger) Chinn. Rosemary attended St. Rita High School in Detroit. After graduating from Nazareth College division of nursing in 1957 she became a registered nurse holding positions in Kalainazoo, MI, Altoona, PA and Dayton, OH. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed international travel, gourmet cooking, and caring for the family dogs, especially Quincey. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Jim of 46 years, parents; brothers, Phillip and Donald; sister, Sharon West. She is survived by daughter, Catherine (Jeff) Harrity of Tyrone PA; 3 sons, David (Karen) of Zanesville, OH, Robert (Kathleen) of Springboro OH, and James (Lisa) of Longview, TX; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Newman and Dennis (Connie), and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends 6-8pm on Tuesday, May 14 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:30am on Wednesday, May 15 at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp. Burial in Woodland cemetery. A special thank you to the staff of St. Leonard's Retirement Community for their wonderful care of Rosemary. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 31 W. Whipp Rd, Centerville, OH 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary