|
|
OBRINGER (Weber), Rosemary Magdalene Age 101 of Coldwater, Ohio, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Celina Manor. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Coldwater. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Coldwater. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater on Thursday from 5 to 8 pm and from 9-10 am on Friday. In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations are made to the State of the Heart Care. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019