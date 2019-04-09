Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
419-678-3231
For more information about
Rosemary OBRINGER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary OBRINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary OBRINGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary OBRINGER Obituary
OBRINGER (Weber), Rosemary Magdalene Age 101 of Coldwater, Ohio, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Celina Manor. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Coldwater. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Coldwater. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater on Thursday from 5 to 8 pm and from 9-10 am on Friday. In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations are made to the State of the Heart Care. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now