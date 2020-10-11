1/1
ROSETTA FRIEDMAN
FRIEDMAN, Rosetta E. Rosetta E. Friedman, 74, of Miamisburg, passed away October 5, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. She was born June 11, 1946, in Germantown, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of forty years Alan G. Friedman; daughters, Melissa (Goldie) and Scott McCollum, Amanda (Goldie) and Bret Howard and Elizabeth (Friedman) and Frank VanSkoyck; sisters, Sandy Brest and Debbi Vaughn; seven grandchildren, Caitlyn, Rachel, Sam, Xander, Skyler and Brayden; two great-grandchildren, Delaney and Olivia. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Brooklyn Rose. You may express online condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
