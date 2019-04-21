|
SCHENCK, Rosetta W. 96, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Heartland of Miamisburg. She was born September 15, 1922 in Dayton, the daughter of Perry and Bertha (Zech) McCray. She is survived by her children, Priscilla Goldie, Gary (Penny) Schenck, and Paul "Willie" (Vicki) Schenck; 13 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren; sister, Eva Mae Cox; as well as numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Rosetta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Schenck Jr., son, Roger Schenck; son-in-law, Jim Goldie; and her brothers, Bud and Butch McCray. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 470 S. Gebhart Church Rd, Miamisburg with Rev. Dr. Robyn Provis officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 AM 1 PM. Burial will follow at Springboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019