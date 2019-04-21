Home

Rosetta Tann Obituary
TANN, Rosetta (Rutledge) Age 93 of Dayton, Ohio departed this life Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born February 5, 1926 in Selma, AL to the late Robert and Juliet Steele. Rosetta was also preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. G.W. Tann and (6) siblings. She is survived by (3) sons, Byron, Wilbur, Sr. and Wilbur Jr.; (1) sister, Juliet Witherspoon of AL; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Ave., Dayton, OH with Rev. Dr. Carlton Williams, Pastor and Rev. Arthur Bell, Jr., Officiating. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
