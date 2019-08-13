|
TERRILL (Ritchie), Rosetta Was born December 19, 1927 in Hindman, Kentucky to the late Orlando and Vina (Sutton) Ritchie. She died August 9, 2019. Rosetta Terrill was an elementary teacher for 35 years, teaching at Taft, Sherman and Roosevelt elementary schools in Middletown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Bruce Terrill. She is survived by her youngest brother, Dempsey (Lil) Ritchie; three sons, Wendell (Sherry) Terrill, David Michael (Anita) Terrill and James Gary (Pat) Terrill; grandchildren, James Gary Terrill, Sara Hudson, Natasha Neal, Christian Terrill, Gabriel Terrill, Molly McCoy, Heather Thomas and Craig Vest; 12 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. A visitation for Rosetta will occur on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm at Breitenbach- Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 12:00 pm. Burial will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. Flowers for the service or donations to the Unity Baptist Church in Middletown, OH can be sent in Rosetta's honor.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 13, 2019