WATKINS (Newland), Rosetta Mae Born 9/18/42 went home to Jesus surrounded by family on 4/15/20. The daughter of the late Charles & Brookie (Hall) Newland, survived by Judy (Cary) Stillwell, Diana (Jeff) Dyer, Pam (Petey) Dyer, Holly (Scott) Holland and Linda (Nate) Robinson, as well as 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, brother Jimmy Newland and Lenora Newland, special Aunt Madeline VanHoose, friends Star Walborn and Francis Dodds, sister in law Barbara Newland and nephew Brian Newland. Affectionately known as Granny Rose she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenny Newland, grandson Brandon Lee Holland, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Kindred Hospice and to Dr. Win for the years of compassionate care he provided Rose.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 18, 2020