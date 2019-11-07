|
|
PALMER, Rosie Sept. 13, 1953 - Oct. 9, 2019 Rosie Palmer passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Maggie; brother Leon and granddaughter, Takara. She is survived by 4 daughters, Akeva, Ontario, Robleta, and Leslie all of Dayton; sisters, Eloise Bonner, Decatur, GA; Estella, Cynthia and brother, Jerry, all of Cleveland, OH, 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grands. A memorial service was conducted on Saturday, November 2, 2016 at Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1849 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. The family thank all for messages of condolences.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019