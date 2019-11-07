Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie PALMER


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosie PALMER Obituary
PALMER, Rosie Sept. 13, 1953 - Oct. 9, 2019 Rosie Palmer passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Maggie; brother Leon and granddaughter, Takara. She is survived by 4 daughters, Akeva, Ontario, Robleta, and Leslie all of Dayton; sisters, Eloise Bonner, Decatur, GA; Estella, Cynthia and brother, Jerry, all of Cleveland, OH, 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grands. A memorial service was conducted on Saturday, November 2, 2016 at Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1849 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. The family thank all for messages of condolences.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -