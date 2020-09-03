1/1
Rosie SWAIN
SWAIN, Rosie L. Rosie L. Swain, 88, formally of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on August 30, 2020, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 12:00-1:00 pm. Funeral will be private, due to COVID-19. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. District Elder Raymond E. Lloyd, Jr. Eulogist. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
El Bethel Temple
Funeral services provided by
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
