MOHR, Rosina Age 92 of Dayton, OH, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born September 6, 1927 in Czechoslavakia, to Daniel and Rosina Boehm. Rosina's family moved to Germany after World War II where she met her husband, Hans Mohr, and later relocated to Dayton. She worked at Miami Valley Hospital in Nutrition Services until the age of 80 and retired on her birthday. Rosina loved to cook and was an avid reader. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Rosina is survived by her two sons, Bernd D. Mohr and Ralf H. (Cary) Mohr; 5 grandchildren, Sherry (Jeff) Hack, Kendra (Ronnie) Cecil, Jeremy Mohr, Katy (Jeff) Sebald and Cooper Mohr; seven great grandchildren, Haley, Keira, Connor, Addyson, Claire, Danielle and Mia; two nephews, Werner Boehm and Patrick Wurtz; two nieces, Patricia Riller and Rosie Schmitz; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hans; her parents; a daughter, Bettina Mohr; a daughter in law, Nancy (Kennedy) Mohr; a brother, Daniel Boehm Jr.; a sister, Betty Wurtz; and a nephew, Dan Boehm. Special thanks are extended from the family to Sherry Hack for her help over the years. The family is respecting her wishes by having a Celebration of Life for immediate family only. Memorial Contributions can be made in Rosina's name to Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, 1 Wyoming Street, Dayton, OH 45409. To leave a memory of Rosina or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019