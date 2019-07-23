Home

APPLE, Ross Stuart 22, of Xenia, Ohio passed away July 18, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio as a result of a drug overdose, after struggling with drug addiction for several years. Stuart was born on December 11, 1996 in Abilene, TX. He was a very intelligent, creative, unique and special person. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and a good fire! Stuart is survived by his parents, Ross and Barb Apple, and brother Spencer Apple of Xenia, Ohio and many friends and family with loving memories.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 23, 2019
