Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 668-6149
Ross BRYAN Jr. Obituary
BRYAN, Jr, Ross S. 96, of Findlay passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1923 in Dayton to the late Ross and Margaret Bryan, Sr. He married Ruby Linville on April 4, 1942 and she preceded him in death. Ross is survived by his children: Sharon L. Trautman, Rick A. (Debbie) Bryan, and Nancy L. (Raymond) Balmer. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Straszheim; grandchildren: Stacey Franks, Shawn Spiess, Kerri Bryan, Jenny Scott, and Tracy Treece; step-grandhcildren: Jim Bronson, Joey Staten, Anthony Balmer, Tammy Stuart, and Tara Dearign; 15 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers: William and Charles Bryan; and grandsons: Donald L. Naugle Jr., and Bryan J. Treece. Private services will be held and complete obituary can be viewed by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
