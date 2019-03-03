|
MADDOX, Rowena Age 95, of Dayton, born February 21, 1924 in Newnan, GA to the late Lee and Josie Stegall Vaughn, entered eternal life February 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, William J.; sons, William G. and Perry L.; daughter, Carol Y. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: daughters, Mary Ann Trammell (Jep), Barbara A., Queenie M. and Cheryl Maddox (Michael), Angela Maddox (Aaron); 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 29 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Genelle Geter, Minnie Vaughn, Luevenia Maddox; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Her home going will be 11 am Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Mt. Calvary M. B. Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019