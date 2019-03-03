Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Rowena MADDOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rowena MADDOX

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rowena MADDOX Obituary
MADDOX, Rowena Age 95, of Dayton, born February 21, 1924 in Newnan, GA to the late Lee and Josie Stegall Vaughn, entered eternal life February 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, William J.; sons, William G. and Perry L.; daughter, Carol Y. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: daughters, Mary Ann Trammell (Jep), Barbara A., Queenie M. and Cheryl Maddox (Michael), Angela Maddox (Aaron); 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 29 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Genelle Geter, Minnie Vaughn, Luevenia Maddox; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Her home going will be 11 am Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Mt. Calvary M. B. Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now