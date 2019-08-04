Home

GRIFFITH, Roxie Anna Age 79 of Riverside, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1940 in Keith, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert H. Griffith, Sr.; son, Robert H. Griffith, Jr.; grandson, James M. Griffith, Jr.; 2 sisters, Carol and Becky; and a brother, James. Roxie is survived by her sons, James M. Griffith and William E. Griffith and fianc? Anne; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; special friends, Judy, Mike and Betsy, along with many friends and family. Special thanks to , especially Heather, for their care of Roxie. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH. Roxie will be transported to Leonard Johnson Funeral Home in Marmet, WV for viewing from 11:30 AM to 1 PM with funeral services at 1 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 with her brother-in-law Rev. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, WV. Condolences may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com and www.leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
