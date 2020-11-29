Roxie Lou Thomas 77 of Springboro,passed away Thursday November 26, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. Roxie was born July 7, 1943, the daughter of Sherley and Alice (Spurlock) Smith. "Mrs. Thomas" was a First Grade Teacher for 32 years in Springboro and was designated "Teacher of the Year " during her career. Roxie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald and their son, Timothy (Darren) Thomas. She also leaves a brother, Donevon Smith. Funeral services will beWednesday 2:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro. Visitation will begin at noon until time of service. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery.



