ARLEDGE, Roy Alva Age 59 of Morrow, passed away on June 23, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Iva Arledge, and brother James Arledge. He is survived by his brothers Thomas (Becky) Arledge and Roger (Pam) Arledge, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel with interment to follow at Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi, OH. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of services on Friday, June 28. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019