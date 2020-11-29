1/
Roy BEAVERS
1951 - 2020
BEAVERS, Roy R.

Age 69, of Dayton, passed away November 20, 2020. He was born January 22, 1951, in Tazewell, VA, to the late Pete and Ruby Beavers. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his daughter, Lura Profitt; grandson, Eric Johnson; brother, Dennis Beavers; and sister, Elaine Peery. Roy is

survived by his wife of 21 years, Brenda Beavers; children:

Melissa Reyes, Roy Scott Beavers, Melissa Cochran (John),

Jackie Dyer (Jerry), Danny Profitt and Demetrius Hardwick; grandchildren: Chloe, Bailey and Saul Freitas, Magnolia Reyes, Emily Beavers, Stacey Peaco (Adam), Matthew Vance, Johnny Cochran (Kristy), Sarah Vance, Jerry Dyer and Kyle Johnson;

2 great-grandsons: Zayden Kindig and Henry Dyer; 4 great-granddaughters: Emily and Aubrey Peaco, Evelyn Vance and Vivian Cochran; brother, Dan Beavers; beloved pets, Izzy and Buddy; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including special friends: Bill and Leslie Clendenon. Roy an avid collector, loved music and being outdoors. He loved helping people and touched so many lives through his giving. A

memorial service will be held at a later date. You can contact his wife Brenda for more information. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Roy or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

