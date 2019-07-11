Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy BOOTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy BOOTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy BOOTS Obituary
BOOTS, Roy Byron Age 52 of Dayton passed away July 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Paul and Geri Boots and Stan and Rose Marsham; and his uncle Ted Boots. Survived by his wife Annette Boots; mother Gillian Hill (Joe); father Tom Boots (Suzanne); sister Carolyn Smith (Bob); brother Jeff Rea (Shannon); many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and close friends. Roy attended Clark State Community College and worked as a Physical Therapist Assistant for several Dayton locations. He was a kind-hearted person who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Gathering of family and friends will take place at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, from 1-2:30 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 with a memorial service at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Connection (www.lifeconnection.org) and online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now