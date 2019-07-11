|
BOOTS, Roy Byron Age 52 of Dayton passed away July 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Paul and Geri Boots and Stan and Rose Marsham; and his uncle Ted Boots. Survived by his wife Annette Boots; mother Gillian Hill (Joe); father Tom Boots (Suzanne); sister Carolyn Smith (Bob); brother Jeff Rea (Shannon); many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and close friends. Roy attended Clark State Community College and worked as a Physical Therapist Assistant for several Dayton locations. He was a kind-hearted person who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Gathering of family and friends will take place at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, from 1-2:30 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 with a memorial service at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Connection (www.lifeconnection.org) and online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019