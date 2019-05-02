|
CURTIS, Roy E. Passed away on April 30, 2019, loving husband of Beverly Ann (nee Smith) Curtis for 37 years. They were married on June 6, 1981. He was born in Oxford, Ohio, on August 24, 1940, the son of the late Arthur and Verna (Funk) Curtis. He graduated Talawanda High School in 1959. He is also survived by his sister, Cheryl Lamb, his two daughters, Penny and Janet, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a nephew, Michael Lamb and his best friend, Russell Hawkins. He is preceded in death by a son, Steve Curtis, and a brother in-law, Frank Lamb. Funeral services are private. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 2, 2019