GIBSON, Roy "Bert" 57, of Middletown, died on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born in Middletown on January 8, 1963 to parents Delbert and Fannie Mae (Stamper) Gibson. Bert was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3458. He is survived by his mother, Fannie Mae Gibson; brother, William Gibson; sister, Esther Grays; nephews, Billy Castell, Kenny Gibson, Danny Gibson, Josh Shearer, Chris Shearer & Jonathan Grays; nieces, Talaina Johnson & Chelsea Clark; and dear friends, Leah, Patrick & Vivien Walsh & David Nuemeister. He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Gibson; sisters, Teresa Banks & Mary Shearer; and nieces, Stefanie Kathleen Grays & Tifanie Megan Campbell. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Minister William Gibson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2020