Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
Roy GIBSON


1963 - 2020
Roy GIBSON Obituary
GIBSON, Roy "Bert" 57, of Middletown, died on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born in Middletown on January 8, 1963 to parents Delbert and Fannie Mae (Stamper) Gibson. Bert was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3458. He is survived by his mother, Fannie Mae Gibson; brother, William Gibson; sister, Esther Grays; nephews, Billy Castell, Kenny Gibson, Danny Gibson, Josh Shearer, Chris Shearer & Jonathan Grays; nieces, Talaina Johnson & Chelsea Clark; and dear friends, Leah, Patrick & Vivien Walsh & David Nuemeister. He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Gibson; sisters, Teresa Banks & Mary Shearer; and nieces, Stefanie Kathleen Grays & Tifanie Megan Campbell. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Minister William Gibson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2020
