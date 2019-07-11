Home

GOSNELL, Sr., Roy L. Age 60 of Dayton, passed away July 9, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1959 in Dayton, OH. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Dolly (Smith) Gunter and brother, Shawn. He is survived by his children, Melissa Burkhart, Dustin Gosnell and Roy Gosnell Jr.; grandchildren, Hailey and Chasity; siblings, Geneva (Bill) Lee, Jerry Gosnell, Tim (Cindy) Gosnell, David (Tina) Gunter, Rodney (Terry) Gunter, Tracy (Cory) Corrello and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Roy was an avid guitar player who enjoyed music. He was a state champion professional pool player. The family will receive guests from 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Roy or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019
