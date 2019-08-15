Home

More Obituaries for Roy Green
Roy Green

Roy Green Obituary
GREEN Roy E. "Rod" 67 of Bradenton, FL, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, passed away on August 2nd at home, surrounded by loved ones, 18 days after a cancer diagnosis. He was preceded in death by son Jeffrey A. Green. Survived by his wife of 48 years, Rebecca A. Green, son Scott E. Green, daughter Brandee Neal, brother Forest Freeze, Grandchildren Courtney, Chad, Aayden and Rylee Green. At his request, no services will be held. He will be missed greatly by all!
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
