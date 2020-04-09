|
|
HACKER, Roy Edward Age 78, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Born September 4, 1941, he was a long-time resident of West Carrollton and retired from General Motors-Delphi. His loving parents and wife of 46 years, Evelyn (Swank) Hacker, preceded him in death. He is survived by three children: son Mark (Wendy) Edgington, son Roy Jr. (Jodi) Hacker, and daughter Kris (Scott) Singleton; four grandchildren: Kelli Edgington, Justin Hacker, Jeremy and Trey Singleton; brother Bruce (Kay) Hacker; sister Donna (Paul) Garcia, and many other relatives and friends. Roy served in the US Navy, enjoyed playing golf with friends and graciously donated his body to the Wright State University School of Medicine. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020