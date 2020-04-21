Home

Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
Roy Hampton Jr.


1949 - 2020
Roy Hampton Jr. Obituary
HAMPTON Jr., Roy Matthew "Matt" Age 70 of Miamisburg passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2020. He was born in Cedarville, OH to the late Roy and Edith (Gierus) Hampton, graduated from Cedarville High School, class of 1967, and spent 19 years serving in the US Air Force. Matt was involved in many community programs in Springfield, OH, and retired from Montgomery County Juvenile Courts as a paramedic. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Connor Hedge and his sister Lynn Marie Hampton. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Debbie (Moore) Hampton, his children Amy Hampton, Lisa Hampton, Kristen (Rob) Hedge, Megan (Gavin) Denz, step sons Jason and Nathan England, his grandchildren Andrew, Kevin, Jaelyn, Lily, Khloe, Luke, Melody, Katlyn, Alexis, and Ava, his sisters Beverly (Howard) Hampton, Barb Slone, Sherry (Dennis) Chesser, and his brother Ronald Hampton (Suzette Castonguay). Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2020
