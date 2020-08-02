1/
Roy Hieatt
HIEATT, Roy Christopher "Chris" 1969 - 2020, Roy Christopher Hieatt "Chris" of Kettering, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away July 28, 2020, at University of Cincinnati Hospital of COVID-19. He graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1988 and attended Wright State University. He was employed at Eastway Behavioral Healthcare as an I.T. Administrator. Chris loved listening to classical music, grilling outside, doing acrylic paintings, and working with electronics. He will be greatly missed by his parents, Roy and Carlotta Hieatt; his sister, Tracy (Jess) Youngmann; his uncle and aunt, Gary and Darla Truman; his longtime companion, Rhea Sydney Harrison; several cousins, friends, and Dexter, his special furry friend. Per his wishes there will be no funeral service.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
