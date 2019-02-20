Home

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Roy IVEY
Roy IVEY Obituary
IVEY, Roy L. Age 86, of Hamilton passed away at Jamestowne on Monday February 18, 2018. He was born in Laurel County, Kentucky on October 23, 1932, the son of the late Steve and Lillie (Garland) Ivey. On December 13, 1980, in Hamilton he married Bonnie Sue Terry and she preceded him in death on December 25, 2011. Roy was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired from Beckett Paper after 40yrs of service in the Finishing Dept. He was a devoted member of Zion United Baptist Church and Benjamin Franklin Lodge #719 F&AM. Roy is survived by his son Steven K. Ivey of Lexington, Kentucky. He was also preceded in death by five siblings, Vincent, Eugene, Lula Mae and Bertie Ivey and Cecil Brown. Funeral services will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home on Friday February 22, 2019 at 2pm with Pastor Mark Hampton officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to service from 12 to 2pm. Benjamin Franklin Lodge #719 F&AM service will be held at 1:45pm with Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati Ring service to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Baptist Church, 1300 Parrish Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2019
