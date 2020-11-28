JACKSON, Roy
Age 88, of Hamilton, passed away the morning of November 24, 2020. Roy was born in Baileyton, Tennessee, on January 30, 1932. He married Anna Newton in Liberty, IN, they were
married for 46 years before her passing in 2001. Roy was also preceded in death by his son, Stan, in 1979. Roy dedicated 34 years of service to the Ford Motor Company, before retirement. Roy is survived by 1 Sister, 7 Children, 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. There will be a private memorial on November 27, 2020. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
.