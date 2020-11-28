1/
Roy JACKSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSON, Roy

Age 88, of Hamilton, passed away the morning of November 24, 2020. Roy was born in Baileyton, Tennessee, on January 30, 1932. He married Anna Newton in Liberty, IN, they were

married for 46 years before her passing in 2001. Roy was also preceded in death by his son, Stan, in 1979. Roy dedicated 34 years of service to the Ford Motor Company, before retirement. Roy is survived by 1 Sister, 7 Children, 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. There will be a private memorial on November 27, 2020. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
5138949919
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved