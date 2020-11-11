1/
Roy KELLERMAN
{ "" }
KELLERMAN, Roy F.

Age 75, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. We are comforted knowing that Roy is "rounding third and heading for home" with his Savior. Family will greet friends Wednesday, November 11 from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 12 at 11:00 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering. A live stream of the service will be available to watch at Ascension's website. Burial in Dayton National

Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of the Trauma ICU and Neurology ICU at Miami Valley Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ascension Catholic Church or the Patriot Fund at Carroll High School. For full obituary and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
