LACY Jr., Roy Age 91, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Landings of Huber Heights. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Lacy-Salyer, a grandson, Dane Wourms, his parents, one sister and a brother. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ellen Joyce Lacy. His children also survive him; Linda Daniels of NC, Kenneth Lacy and Ruth of Huber Heights, Tim Lacy and Joyce of Bradford, Tammy Wourms and Larry of WI, and Marc Lacy and Melissa of Dayton. Twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren also survive him. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Thelma Marsden of Dayton, and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. Roy served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-53. He retired from ABF Freight following 27 years of service as a driver. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and NASCAR fan. Funeral services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave, on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Deb Holder officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens following the services. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020