Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy LACY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy LACY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy LACY Jr. Obituary
LACY Jr., Roy Age 91, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Landings of Huber Heights. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Lacy-Salyer, a grandson, Dane Wourms, his parents, one sister and a brother. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ellen Joyce Lacy. His children also survive him; Linda Daniels of NC, Kenneth Lacy and Ruth of Huber Heights, Tim Lacy and Joyce of Bradford, Tammy Wourms and Larry of WI, and Marc Lacy and Melissa of Dayton. Twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren also survive him. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Thelma Marsden of Dayton, and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. Roy served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-53. He retired from ABF Freight following 27 years of service as a driver. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and NASCAR fan. Funeral services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave, on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Deb Holder officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens following the services. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -