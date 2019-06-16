|
|
LOGSDON, Roy Age 91, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Roy was an electrician and was a proud member of IBEW local 82 for 61 years. He was a member of Marshall Road Church of God. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Charlotte and Laurence Logsdon; son, David Logsdon; sister, Sandra Browning; and by his brothers, Paul and James Logsdon. He is survived by his wife, Bonita Broyles Logsdon; a son, Michael Logsdon; and by a daughter, Sheila Bradford. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Tobias Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation beginning at 11:00. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the in Roy's name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019