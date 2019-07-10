MACKIE, Roy Lee Age 62, of Hilton Head, SC, formerly of Kettering, OH, passed away July 6, 2019 following a brief illness. Roy is survived by his parents, Faye & Lewis Mackie of Hillsboro, OH, a son, Brian Mackie of Dayton, a daughter, Sarah Mackie, his dear friend, LuAnn Winkle, a sister, Debbie of Hillsboro, a niece, Marlina of Ashland, KY, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved in-laws. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Beth Mackie, to whom he was married for 27 years. Roy served honorably in the US Navy and worked in the technology field prior to starting his own remodeling & construction company in 2007. He retired to Hilton Head in 2018 where he enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, biking, and walking the beach. The family will receive friends Friday from 4-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11:00am at The Church of the Incarnation in Centerville, OH, Father Andrew Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roy Mackie's name to Alter High School. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 10, 2019