MILLER, Roy M. Age 78, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at . Roy retired from National Tag after 31 years of service and was the co-owner & printer at Tru Color Graphics. In retirement he enjoyed helping others as a handyman and was a member of the Huber Heights Senior Center. Roy is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judith A.; daughters & sons-in-law, Holly & Todd Schoeneweiss, Melissa & Peter Grembowski all of Huber Heights; sister, Joann Akers of Huber Heights; brother, James Miller of FL; grandchildren, Emily, Nicholas, Claire, Abigail & Hayden; other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Daniel Powell officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Roy's memory. Thanks to all who sent cards, came for visits and sent flowers. He will be missed.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020