1/
Roy QUINN
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUINN, Roy K. 93, of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was born to Robert & Katie Quinn on June 22, 1927, in Charleston, TN. Roy served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was retired from Harrison Radiator with over 34 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post #586 in Tipp City. Preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kyle; brothers, Austin, Wayne, Spence, Billy & Eddie. Survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Dollie Quinn; daughter, Dianna Lynn Magoto (Ken); son, Kenneth Quinn (Betty); grandsons, Daniel (Sarah) & Aaron (Sydney); one great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Kathy Kerr, Kay Halliburton & Willie Szabo; host of nieces, nephews & many friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved