REED, Roy Michael "Mike" Age 68, of New Lebanon, passed away February 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy M. Reed; and mother, Zella I. Crouch. Mike is survived by his stepfather, Earl Crouch; his brother, Ken Reed; sister, Karen (Tom) Kaup; step-brothers, Rick (Adriana) Crouch and Earl "Bud" (Pegie) Crouch Jr.; step-sister, Gail (OB) Skidmore; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews. Mike was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam, and earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. His hobbies included woodcarving, oil painting, and attending American Legion and VFW events. Mike was the current President of the Wolf Creek Rod and Gun Club where he was very active. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the VA Hospital and Hospice for the care and compassion they gave Roy during his illness. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held at the New Lebanon American Legion Saturday Feb. 23rd from 3pm-5pm. A Graveside Service will take place at the Dayton National Cemetery on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1PM. Condolences may be expressed online at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary