Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Millville Avenue Church of God
1369 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Millville Avenue Church of God
1369 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy TINCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy TINCHER


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy TINCHER Obituary
TINCHER, Roy Lee Age 81, Claremore, Oklahoma, died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at the Claremore Veterans Center. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Millville Avenue Church of God, 1369 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Frank Curtis officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now