TINCHER, Roy Lee Age 81, Claremore, Oklahoma, died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at the Claremore Veterans Center. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Millville Avenue Church of God, 1369 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Frank Curtis officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on June 21, 2019