Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Landmark Church
1600 Glendale Milford Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Landmark Church
1600 Glendale Milford Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Roy Willhelm
Roy Willhelm Obituary
WILLHELM, Roy L. Age 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26th, at Hospice in Hamilton, Ohio. He was born May 18th, 1951, in Hamilton, to Leo and Marie (Heyob) Willhelm. He was a graduate of Colerain High School. He married Denise Y. Golden on August 11th, 1979. He was a field supervisor for Security Fence Group for 44 years, owned Willhelm Fence for over 30 years and a member of Local 18. He was highly respected in the construction industry and was sought after for his knowledge and expertise. He had a passion for working, westerns and spending time with his wife and grandkids. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Leo and Marie Willhelm and father-in-law, Jim Golden. He is survived by his wife, Denise, of 40 1/2 years; daughter, Christina Marlow (Nick); son, Joseph Willhelm (Niki); son, Matthew Willhelm (Bethany); and daughter, Cassandra Willhelm; 6 grandchildren: Joseph, Aiden, Lilly, Daylin, Penelope and Kallie; 4 sisters, Barbara Kreuzmann (the late Tom), Sarah Summe (the late Carl), Ann Robinson (Lin) and Doris Montgomery (Tom); and by many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and cousins. Family, friends and others whose lives Roy touched are invited to the visitation at Landmark Church, 1600 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215 on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by . If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 28, 2020
