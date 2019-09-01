Home

GORDON, Ruth I. Age 98, of Miamisburg, passed away on August 31, 2019. Ruth was born to the late Walter and Catherine (Stitle) Bailey on August 26, 1921 in Newton Falls, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Irl Gordon, son, Roger I. Gordon, 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Ruth is survived by daughters Donna R. Archer, Karen (Dave) E. Duell, and Janet (Kim) M. Gordon; son, Dale Gordon; 9 grandchildren; 17 great? grandchildren.. Family will greet friends at 12:00pm on Friday, September 6 at David United Church of Christ, 170 W David Rd, Dayton, OH 45429 with funeral services to follow. In memory of Ruth, donation may be made to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd #320, Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
