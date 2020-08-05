1/1
RUBY ALLEN
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLEN, Ruby Age 89, of Hamilton, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in London, Kentucky, on September 18, 1930, the daughter of Willie and Lula (Lloyd) Blankenship. Ruby married Donald Allen on August 14, 1948, in London, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2016. She is survived by her children, Larry (Pauletta) Allen, Peggy (Tom) Wooten, Gary (Pamela) Allen, Jerry (Lisa) Allen, Patty (Donald) Parnell and Paul Allen, all of Hamilton; one brother, Virgil (Janie) Blankenship; three sisters, Mary Overbey, Imogene Bowling and Betty Mays; thirteen grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Private funeral services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with ministers, Jeremiah Allen and Mike Allen officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weigel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved