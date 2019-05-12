AZBILL (Murphy), Ruby Faye 86, was reunited with her beloved Jack on May 6, 2019 after passing peacefully at . Faye was born to Shelby and Idell (Marcum) Murphy on February 2, 1933 in Hamilton, Ohio. On August 20, 1950 she married her true love Jack Azbill and they were devoted to one another for 68 years. She followed Jack during his lengthy military career, enjoying living all over the United States and making life-long friends at every station. She loved traveling but her heart remained in Hamilton near her family. Faye put a career on hold while moving state to state but eventually returned to school and earned her nursing degree in 1971. She worked at Fort Hamilton Hospital and then found her calling in the geriatric field at Westover Retirement Home where she worked until she retired from nursing. Faye and Jack enjoyed life to its fullest and had countless adventures boating, camping and being with friends. The stories abound and are still bringing smiles to many! She was a lifetime member of the VFW. Faye was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack, parents Shelby and Idell, brother Delbert Murphy, sisters Mae (Gabby) Hacker and Lu (John) Johnson. She leaves behind two daughters Joyce (Brad) Montgomery and Jennifer (Doug Kraft) Azbill, her beautiful and much loved grandchildren Aimee Doesburg, Nicholas Hartsock, and Heather Couch; great grandchildren Bradley Doesburg, Aubree Hartsock and Greyson Hartsock; beloved sister Jean Murphy and treasured sisters in law Juanita Castator and Verna Azbill, as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves dear friends Norma Eleton, Patsy Long, Judy and Boyd Thomas. Special thanks to neighbors and gracious friends Richie and Jill Baker for all their care and devotion over the years and for their wonderful care. Faye requested no formal services be held so say a prayer on her behalf, gamble a little and enjoy your blessings. How lucky we are to have someone in our lives that makes saying goodbye so hard. Published in Journal-News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary