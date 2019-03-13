Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Ruby BLACK Obituary
BLACK, Ruby Kathryn 90, of Springfield, passed away March 11, 2019 in Allen View Healthcare Center. She was born January 2, 1929 in Cherry Fork, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Anna Mae (Copas) Teagarden. Mrs. Black attended the Northridge United Methodist Church and she enjoyed bowling. She is survived by two daughters; Patricia (Steven) Locke, Johnstown, Ohio and Deborah (John C.) Brown, Springfield, grandchildren; Eric (Sherry) Storts, April (Ketan) Desai, Tylor Brown, Malissa Ley, Ashley Black, David (Catherine) Locke, Matthew (Stacy) Locke and Beth (Brian) Adkins, many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Edgar Earl Black, February 16, 1988, a son; Douglas Black, a grandson; Harry Storts III and 15 siblings. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Victor Brady officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 13, 2019
