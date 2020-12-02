1/
Ruby BRISCOE
1933 - 2020
BRISCOE, Ruby Jean

Ruby Jean Briscoe, age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born January 31, 1933, in Frenchburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Lewis "Buck" Harvey and Lula Bell (Hampton) Tackett. Ruby enjoyed taking walks, playing bingo and listening to blue grass music. She loved spending time with her family and was very supportive of her loved ones and community. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lenual Briscoe and 12 siblings. Ruby is survived by her two sons, Dwight "Ike" (Jackie) Briscoe and Mark (Katie) Briscoe; grandchildren, Anthony Briscoe, Zachery Briscoe and Emily Briscoe; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Amber Briscoe; brother, Chester "Joe" Tackett.

Visitation will be 5-8 pm, December 3, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Services will be at 10 am on Friday, December 4, 2020. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, OH. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Journal-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
DEC
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
