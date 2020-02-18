Home

COBURN, Ruby I. 93 years, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday February 14, 2020. Ruby was born February 6, 1927 in Menfee, KY, the daughter of the late Nesbit and Katie (McCarty) Johnson. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, Paul Bolin, son, David Lee Coburn and three sisters, Oma Highley, Thelma Elam and Lucille Gratsch. Ruby is survived by her two sons, Lawrence (Nita) Coburn of Middletown and Vernon Darrell (Tammy) Coburn of Hillsboro, five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, brother, William "Bill" Johnson of Monroe and sister, Virginia Lovelace of Apache Junction, AZ. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Thursday February 20, 2020 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be 2:30 pm Thursday February 20, 2020 at the Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, OH. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2020
