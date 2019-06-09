DELK, Ruby M. Age 104 of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Brookhaven Retirement Community where she has resided for over 20 years. Ruby was born in Darke County, Ohio on November 17, 1914 to Willis & Mary Lula (Wick) Miller. She was a graduate of Franklin Monroe High School. Ruby was a member of the Church of the Brethren for the first half of her life and later a member of Salem Church of God. Her early days were spent helping her husband on the farm and caring for the children. She worked at McMakens Supermarket for 17 years. Ruby's philosophy for life is summoned up by the bible scripture, Philippians 4:8. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Delk, an infant daughter, Rose Ella; daughter, Helen Peters; son, Darrell Delk; and sister, Leora Oda. She is survived by her son, James (Sharon) Delk of Brookville; and daughter, Nola Keeney of Miamisburg; daughter-in-law, Jennie Delk of Arcanum; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren. She was an example to all of us on how to enjoy each day. Visitation will be held from 10am-11am with Funeral service to follow at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 West Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Road, Clayton, Ohio 45315. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary