|
|
FARLEY, Ruby Age 90, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at . She was born March 15, 1929 in Knott County, KY to Robert and Eva (Dobson) Ritchey. She was a Production Worker for General Motors Inland for 31 years. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 528 and Moose Lodge 501. Ruby is survived by her husband of 52 years, James Farley; Children, William (Linda) Miller, Robert (Phyllis) Miller, Michael (Michele) Miller, Pamela (Bill) Taylor; step-children, Roy (Sharon) Farley, Robert Farley, Chuck (Christine) Farley; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great- grandchildren; sister, Alma Dobson. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Miller; step-son, Donald Farley; sister, Judy Tuner; brothers, Everett Ritchey and Junior Ritchey. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Wes Souders officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Family will receive friends immediately following services at Jacksonburg United Methodist Church, 4654 Oxford Middletown Rd. Middletown, OH 45042. Memorial Donations may be made to Ohio's or to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church in Memory of Ruby. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 15, 2019