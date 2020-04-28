Home

RUBY FREDRICK


1930 - 2020
RUBY FREDRICK Obituary
FREDRICK, Ruby Alice Age 89 of Brookville, formerly of Englewood, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born November 16, 1930 in Lewisburg, Ohio to the late Vinton and Grace Moyer. Ruby retired from Lion Apparel after many years. She enjoyed traveling and walking outside. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, James Manuel "Fred" Fredrick and siblings, Barney, Norman, Betty and Helen. Ruby will be missed by her loving children, Sandra (Donald) Siler, Steven (Renee) Fredrick and Joni Peiffer; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and sister, Martha (Jerry) Davis. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, services for Ruby will be private. Newcomer North Chapel is handling arrangements. Contributions may be made in Ruby's memory to . Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Ruby or a condolence to her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
