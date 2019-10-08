|
FUGATE, Ruby 85, of Springfield went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1934 in Hazard, KY to the late Adam and Sally Ann (Noble) Williams. Ruby married the love of her life, Alvin Fugate on October 22, 1955 and they made a wonderful life together. Nothing made Ruby happier than being a wife, a mother and a grandmother. In addition to being a homemaker, Ruby worked for Antioch Publishing until her retirement in 2001. Ruby also enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and camping. She was a member of the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church where she had been the treasurer for over 35 years, and served the Lord faithfully. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband; two sisters: Oma and Mable; and two brothers: Arnold and Arlie. Ruby is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Barbara & David Markeson of Enon and Carol Fugate & Jay Free of Springfield; one son and daughter-in-law: Rudell and Janice Combs of Indiana ; two sisters: Cubie (Don) Eldridge of Springfield and Opal (Harold) Rowland of Xenia; two brothers: Arnie Williams of Virginia and Arlis Williams of Springfield; three grandchildren: Michael Markeson, Brandon Combs , and Katie Bowman. five great grandchildren: Hannah Markeson, Ethan Markeson, Samuel Markeson, Andrew Combs and Max Combs; as well as a very special friend, Jessie Boelke and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors who will miss her dearly and grieve her loss forever. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church (2500 Fowler Rd, Springfield, OH) at 10:00 AM with Pastor Roy MacIntosh presiding. Burial will immediately follow in the Enon cemetery. Family and friends may also call upon the family at a visitation on Wednesday evening, October 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM in Adkins Funeral Home (7055 Dayton-Springfield Rd, Enon, OH). The Fugate family have asked that donations be made in Ruby's honor to the Starkey Hearing Foundation (https://donate.starkeyhearingfoundation.org/) or the (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html). The Fugate family would also like to thank the wonderful people at Soin Hospital's ICU Unit, at Southbrook Care Center and at Fox Run Senior Living Center for the thoughtful care they provided to Ruby in her final days and months.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 8, 2019