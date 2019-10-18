|
GARLAND, Ruby C. Age 83 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1936 in London, KY the daughter of the late Elijah and Effie (nee Doughty) Sloan. In 1958 she married the love of her life James Garland. She is survived by her loving husband of over 61 years James Garland; one son Gary Garland; two grandchildren Joshua Garland and Brandi Garland. She was also preceded in death by two brothers William Sloan and Leroy Sloan; and one grandson Jeremey Garland. Visitation will be on Friday October 18, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Dean Lunsford officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 18, 2019